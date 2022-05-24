Whoopi Goldberg's Surprising On-Air Defense Of Kellyanne Conway Has Twitter Divided

Whoopi Goldberg has been co-host of "The View" for what seems like forever. According to IMDb, the actor first appeared on the series in 2005 and began co-hosting in 2007. Believe it or not, she's filmed over 2,000 episodes of the show. Yep, that's a whole lot of catfights that she's witnessed. In 2021, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the "Ghost" actor remained committed to the show, signing a deal for four more years. The exact details of the contract are unknown, but it's safe to say that along with Joy Behar, Goldberg has become one of the most recognizable faces of the daytime show.

The star has had her fair share of good and bad moments on the show, including as recently as February. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg made remarks about the Holocaust, stating that it was "not about race." She immediately received backlash for her words, and it didn't take long for Goldberg to issue an apology. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver," she wrote in a tweet. "I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

But Goldberg's apology seemed to be too little, too late. ABC News President Kim Godwin released a statement that announced her suspension. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," she wrote. On May 24, Goldberg came under fire once again, but this time for her defense of guest Kellyanne Conway.