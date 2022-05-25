Jennifer Lawrence Makes Hilarious Confession About Manifesting Her Fame
Before Jennifer Lawrence became the leading lady we know her as today, she was just a regular girl from Kentucky with a dream of being an actor. The aspiring actor actually dropped out of middle school at age 14 in order to follow her dreams and focus all of her attention on her potential career. Unlike other young stars who are usually forced into the entertainment business by their parents, young Lawrence had her mind set on exactly what she wanted. "I knew if I just was given the chance, that it would work," Lawrence told "60 Minutes" in 2018. "I just knew."
Although her fame and success were proceeded by a lot of hard work, it seemed like Lawrence almost became a star overnight! After several small roles in commercials and indie films, her performance in the 2010 film "Winter's Bone" earned Lawrence her first Oscar nomination, per IMDb. Then, she basically exploded when she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in the global phenomenon book-to-movie series, "The Hunger Games."
Now, Lawrence is revealing just how she used to envision her future life as a movie star before she had her big break.
Jennifer Lawrence envisioned talking to interviewers while atop her toilet throne
Jennifer Lawrence called into "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on May 23 to admit that she used to daydream on her toilet about being interviewed by DeGeneres herself! That's right, Lawrence basically manifested appearing on talk shows long before she actually got to go on her press tours. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premiered back in 2003 when Lawrence was 13 years old, so this is definitely in line with Lawrence's budding ambitious spirit.
"Years and years spent on the toilet!" she told DeGeneres. "I was really into your show. So pretty much any time it was a number two — it was you!" She then confessed that she would also envision talking to Oprah and David Letterman. "I really manifested hard on there, ya know, maybe that's the lesson," Lawrence reminisced.
And it's true, many celebrities have shared how they used manifestation to achieve their dreams, including Lady Gaga, Oprah, and Jim Carrey, per Glamour UK. That just goes to show: If you work hard enough, and you want it hard enough, then you can do anything you set your mind to. Just take it from Lawrence!