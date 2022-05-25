Jennifer Lawrence Makes Hilarious Confession About Manifesting Her Fame

Before Jennifer Lawrence became the leading lady we know her as today, she was just a regular girl from Kentucky with a dream of being an actor. The aspiring actor actually dropped out of middle school at age 14 in order to follow her dreams and focus all of her attention on her potential career. Unlike other young stars who are usually forced into the entertainment business by their parents, young Lawrence had her mind set on exactly what she wanted. "I knew if I just was given the chance, that it would work," Lawrence told "60 Minutes" in 2018. "I just knew."

Although her fame and success were proceeded by a lot of hard work, it seemed like Lawrence almost became a star overnight! After several small roles in commercials and indie films, her performance in the 2010 film "Winter's Bone" earned Lawrence her first Oscar nomination, per IMDb. Then, she basically exploded when she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in the global phenomenon book-to-movie series, "The Hunger Games."

Now, Lawrence is revealing just how she used to envision her future life as a movie star before she had her big break.