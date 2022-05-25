Will Smith Was Notably Absent From A Major Public Event

If Will Smith was going to come out of hiding for anything, we assume that it would be to help "Bel-Air," the gritty reboot of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" — the sitcom that famously made Smith famous — which he is a producer on. But, according to TMZ, Smith was nowhere to be found at a recent For Your Consideration (FYC) event for the Peacock show, which is meant to promote it to potential Emmy voters. On second thought, if the event was supposed to increase "Bel-Air's" chances for an Emmy nom, maybe Smith's presence would do more harm than good.

So, where is the once-universally-beloved actor, if not helping generate Emmy buzz? His last known sighting, per Vanity Fair, was in India back in April, where he was seen waving to fans in Mumbai. Apparently Smith has been spending his time lately in meditation and self-reflection abroad. We have to say, we can think of worse ways to spend one's time after a slapping controversy.