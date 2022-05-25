Britney Spears Fuels Rumors About A Bold Career Move

Booked and busy.

Britney Spears stans everywhere did their happy dance when it was first reported that the former pop star had secured an alleged $15 million book deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster, per Page Six. "Well, I'm writing a book at the moment and as it's actually healing and therapeutic... it's also hard bringing up past events in my life... I've never been able to express openly," Spears later confirmed about the new endeavor in a since-deleted Instagram post (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place ... and addressing it now ... I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most and I'm completely aware of that!!!" she added. Still, Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari was very encouraging. "I'm buying the first copy" he penned in the comments section of the revelatory post.

But along with penning her very own memoir, could it be that Spears is ready to take on another professional project?