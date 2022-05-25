Britney Spears Fuels Rumors About A Bold Career Move
Booked and busy.
Britney Spears stans everywhere did their happy dance when it was first reported that the former pop star had secured an alleged $15 million book deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster, per Page Six. "Well, I'm writing a book at the moment and as it's actually healing and therapeutic... it's also hard bringing up past events in my life... I've never been able to express openly," Spears later confirmed about the new endeavor in a since-deleted Instagram post (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place ... and addressing it now ... I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most and I'm completely aware of that!!!" she added. Still, Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari was very encouraging. "I'm buying the first copy" he penned in the comments section of the revelatory post.
But along with penning her very own memoir, could it be that Spears is ready to take on another professional project?
Is Britney Spears ready to act again?
On May 24, Spears piqued her fans' interest when she shared a video of herself with singer and songwriter The Weeknd and the director of her favorite show, Sam Levinson. "Here's me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd," she penned (via ET Online) along with an array of emojis. "Pss I like to dig real deep on what brings me peace and this scene of Euphoria always does that," she revealed in the last slide along with a clip from the aforementioned series wherein the character Rue Bennett, played by award-winning actor Zendaya, opens fire on another character.
While it's entirely possible Spears was there as nothing more than a fan, many immediately started speculating that she might be gearing up to work with the industry giants in some capacity. Meanwhile, per Page Six, Sam Asghari fanned the flames when he commented, "New character in euphoria?" As you may recall, on November 23, 2021, Spears announced on Instagram that she had "just shot a movie titled "THE IDOL.'" She added, "It's guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family's faces !!!!!"
TBD, we suppose...