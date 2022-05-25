Taylor Swift's Resurfaced Interview Reads Completely Differently After Her Honorary Doctorate From NYU

On May 18, Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University. The Grammy winner — who loves the Big Apple so much that she even wrote a song called "Welcome to New York" — commemorated the moment with a TikTok post that showed the pop star rocking her signature lipstick and wearing a cap and gown for the first time. Swift famously attended high school until 10th grade, at which point she was homeschooled and eventually received her diploma via mail, according to Today. So can we blame her for reveling in a real college graduation?

Speaking at Yankee Stadium, Swift expressed her gratitude to NYU for honoring her with the doctorate degree. With trademark levity, she joked (via Rolling Stone) that she wasn't "the type of doctor you would want around in the case of an emergency, unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section. Or if your emergency was that you needed a person who can name over 50 breeds of cats in one minute."

Joking aside, it may seem that Swift's fine arts degree isn't as big of an accomplishment as some of her others (read: 11 Grammy wins and 42 nominations). Still, the "All Too Well" singer appears to have manifested this goal years ago. And as all Swifties know by this point, the megastar does pretty much everything she sets her mind to.