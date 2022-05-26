Naomi Campbell Speaks Out Following Kate Moss' Johnny Depp Testimony
As two of the biggest names in '90s fashion, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss go way back. Alongside supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, and Linda Evangelista, they were collectively known as "the Big Six." Both Campbell and Moss appeared in famous music videos, as well as some of the most iconic fashion campaigns in history (not to mention a vintage Got Milk? ad).
Despite personal struggles and feuds with their modeling peers, Campbell and Moss have been able to remain friends over the decades and tune out the media pitting them against one another. That's not an easy feat in the modeling world, with Campbell herself feeding into it once or twice with some others. However, she's always had a soft spot for Moss. In a 2014 Evening Standard essay (via Vogue UK), she said "[Kate Moss is] like my little sister [...] We even have nicknames for each other — but I don't think she'd want me to tell you!"
And things are better than ever between the two. In 2022, they co-hosted a Met Gala afterparty with a star-studded guest list. Moss recently made headlines again, however, after being dragged into the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on May 25. Depp's team brought Moss, who dated Depp in the '90s, on as a rebuttal witness to discredit a rumor Heard repeated about their former relationship. Now, Campbell's speaking out about her friend's testimony.
Naomi Campbell is proud of Kate Moss for testifying
After Kate Moss' appearance at the trial, Naomi Campbell has shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story. "YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency," she captioned a screenshot of the news from the Daily Mail. "Wagon" is apparently one of Campbell's nicknames for Moss, dating back years on her social media posts. While Campbell celebrated her friend, she hasn't spoken about the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. However, there are pictures of Campbell and Depp looking friendly from 2019, and that, coupled with her support of Moss' testimony, could mean she's pro-Depp.
Despite Moss having a tough time after her breakup from Depp, they've remained amicable and she's finally put a long-standing rumor to bed. In her May 25 testimony, she shot down a story from Heard, who explained that she got physical with Depp after being worried he would push her sister down the stairs. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs," Heard previously told the court, per People.
Moss subsequently attended the trial remotely to share her side of the story. "Johnny had left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and hurt my back," she explained, dispelling the long-standing rumor. "[Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."