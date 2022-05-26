Naomi Campbell Speaks Out Following Kate Moss' Johnny Depp Testimony

As two of the biggest names in '90s fashion, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss go way back. Alongside supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, and Linda Evangelista, they were collectively known as "the Big Six." Both Campbell and Moss appeared in famous music videos, as well as some of the most iconic fashion campaigns in history (not to mention a vintage Got Milk? ad).

Despite personal struggles and feuds with their modeling peers, Campbell and Moss have been able to remain friends over the decades and tune out the media pitting them against one another. That's not an easy feat in the modeling world, with Campbell herself feeding into it once or twice with some others. However, she's always had a soft spot for Moss. In a 2014 Evening Standard essay (via Vogue UK), she said "[Kate Moss is] like my little sister [...] We even have nicknames for each other — but I don't think she'd want me to tell you!"

And things are better than ever between the two. In 2022, they co-hosted a Met Gala afterparty with a star-studded guest list. Moss recently made headlines again, however, after being dragged into the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on May 25. Depp's team brought Moss, who dated Depp in the '90s, on as a rebuttal witness to discredit a rumor Heard repeated about their former relationship. Now, Campbell's speaking out about her friend's testimony.