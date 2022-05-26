Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Wedding Rings Are Just As Extravagant As Their Italy Nuptials – Exclusive

The Kardashians are not known for doing things in half measure; they tend to go big or go home. The family also puts the pedal to the metal when it comes to relationships. Kris Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner after just five months. Kylie Jenner was pregnant by Travis Scott within four weeks of their first meeting. So, it was a change of pace when Travis Barker waited a year to propose to Kourtney Kardashian, who immediately said "Yes!"

In April 2022, the engaged couple headed to the chapel to go and get married. Elvis officiated the secret (non-legally binding) Sin City ceremony. They made it official on May 15 on the steps of a Santa Barbara courthouse. Then, in hope that the third time is a charm, they had an Italian wedding weekend which was elaborate, extravagant, hugely expensive –- and sponsored by Dolce & Gabanna.

This time, Kardashian and Barker married at Castello Brown, a 15th-century Genovese fort, high on a clifftop overlooking the sweeping Portofino coastline. The food at their wedding was reportedly in scant supply and a matter of contention. However, per Life & Style, the champagne and wine flowed all night, contributing to the big fat European wedding's estimated cost of over $2 million. And, it transpires that Kardashian and Barker's wedding rings are just as extravagant as their Italy nuptials, according to a diamond expert who spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift.