Queen Elizabeth Is About To Share A Very Intimate Glimpse Into Her Family Life

The Unseen Queen on @BBCOne this Sunday features remarkable home movie footage taken by the Royal Family and a rare voice-over narrated by the monarch herself. It was recorded at Windsor last week. Here she can be seen at Balmoral in the 1930s #HM70 #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/tqyoOFG9yv

On Sunday, May 29, BBC One will be premiering "Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen," and per People, it will feature home movies dating back to the 1920s that were recorded by the members of the royal family themselves. All footage has been kept private by the British Film Institute and would be unveiled to the public in time for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Just seen a preview of Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, airing Sunday on @BBCOne and...wow. The most extraordinary, intimate, moving and revealing previously unseen home-movie footage makes up almost all the film," tweeted The Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah. "Viewers will get a much deeper sense of the Queen's life and journey."

Per BBC, Queen Elizabeth recorded a personal message to preface the documentary, saying how much she enjoyed recording intimate moments of her life over the years. "Cameras have always been part of our lives. I think there's a difference to watching a home-movie when you know who it is on the other side of the lens, holding the camera. It adds to the sense of intimacy," she said. "Like many families, my parents wanted to keep a record of our precious moments together ... You always hope that future generations will find them interesting, and perhaps be surprised that you too were young once."