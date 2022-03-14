Queen Elizabeth Confirms What We Suspected About Her Life's Mission

It's hard out here for a queen. As any history buffs or "The Crown" fans know, Queen Elizabeth II was never destined to be a monarch. However, after her uncle, King Edward VIII abdicated and ran off with the divorced Wallis Simpson, Elizabeth's father, George VI, was forced to take over the royal reins until his death. But before acceding to the throne, daughter Queen Elizabeth lived a rather "strange" and "lonely" life (via Express). "She didn't really have any friends [because] she didn't go to school. The only people she really saw to play with were her cousins," royal biographer Philip Dampier revealed.

Elizabeth officially became Her Majesty the Queen in February 1952. According to the royal family website, she was crowned in a coronation ceremony that's remained nearly the same for centuries. It was held at London's Westminster Abbey, as every coronation has "since the Norman Conquest in 1066." That said, it's safe to say British royals are big on tradition.

Elizabeth was only 25 when she became queen of what remained of the British empire. According to History, she allowed the coronation to be televised, much to the dismay of then-Prime Minister, Winston Churchill. Elizabeth is the first British monarch to have reigned for 70 years — with 2022 marking her Platinum Jubilee. In March, HRH posted a statement to mark Commonwealth Day — and in it, Queen Elizabeth confirms what we suspected about her life mission.