How Zosia Mamet Knew Kaley Cuoco's New Boyfriend Was The Right Guy For Her

Kaley Cuoco hasn't had it easy in love. The ups and downs of her love life are almost as entertaining as her long career in the arts. The actor, perhaps best known for her role as Penny in "The Big Bang Theory," dated her co-star Johnny Galecki for two years.

When Cuoco's relationship with Galecki came to an end, she began dating and eventually married Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then Karl Cook, whom she wed in 2018, per Entertainment Tonight. Her second marriage, in some ways, seemed doomed from the start. Case in point: Cuoco and Cook didn't move in together until 2020 — something they only felt compelled to do because of COVID, per People. Shortly after cohabitating, they decided to divorce. The split was especially hard on Cuoco, who vowed she would never marry again. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," she told Glamour in April, adding, "You can literally put that on the cover."

Cuoco isn't in the market for a new wedding ring, but she hasn't given up on love just yet. In May, news broke that Cuoco started dating someone new, and while she may not be ready to make any big commitments, her BFF Zosia Mamet is pretty sure she's finally found the real deal.