How Zosia Mamet Knew Kaley Cuoco's New Boyfriend Was The Right Guy For Her
Kaley Cuoco hasn't had it easy in love. The ups and downs of her love life are almost as entertaining as her long career in the arts. The actor, perhaps best known for her role as Penny in "The Big Bang Theory," dated her co-star Johnny Galecki for two years.
When Cuoco's relationship with Galecki came to an end, she began dating and eventually married Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then Karl Cook, whom she wed in 2018, per Entertainment Tonight. Her second marriage, in some ways, seemed doomed from the start. Case in point: Cuoco and Cook didn't move in together until 2020 — something they only felt compelled to do because of COVID, per People. Shortly after cohabitating, they decided to divorce. The split was especially hard on Cuoco, who vowed she would never marry again. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," she told Glamour in April, adding, "You can literally put that on the cover."
Cuoco isn't in the market for a new wedding ring, but she hasn't given up on love just yet. In May, news broke that Cuoco started dating someone new, and while she may not be ready to make any big commitments, her BFF Zosia Mamet is pretty sure she's finally found the real deal.
Zosia Mamet is so excited for her bestie
It looks like Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey may be in it for the long haul, and co-star and bestie Zosia Mamet fully approves. "I met him and I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever,'" Mamet told Entertainment Tonight. "He loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."
Mamet didn't meet Pelphrey until a little while after he and Cuoco started dating, but she wasn't worried about it, as she could see how happy he made her friend. "I knew when she knew," Mamet explained. "When you're best friends with someone, when you're truly best friends and you love them that deeply, you're so interconnected." To say Cuoco knew when she knew would be an understatement. "It was love at first sight," she told USA Today. "I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."
Don't worry about Cuoco's new relationship getting in the way of her friendship with Mamet. The two are as close as ever. After meeting on the set of "The Flight Attendant," they became fast friends and even got matching tattoos when the second season wrapped. "To find [Mamet] kind of later in life, and to learn so much from her, and to know that I have this lifelong friendship with her ... I'm just so grateful for her," Cuoco told Marie Claire in April. "I love that she's on my body for life."