Monique Samuels Reveals Where She Stands With Andy Cohen And Bravo Today
Monique Samuels exited "The Real Housewives of Potomac" in 2020 and she exclusively told Nicki Swift that she will never return to the show. However, Samuels has kept up to date with the happenings of her former castmates and occasionally voices her opinion about their shenanigans.
In fact, when Ashley and Michael Darby announced their split, Samuels provided another perspective to Us Weekly. "It wasn't a surprise to me because Ashley and I keep in touch. So we had been talking, so I knew there were some issues," Samuels revealed. Yet, she was shocked when the couple announced that they were separating after tying the knot almost eight years ago. Samuels continued, "I knew she expressed some things she was struggling with, but I thought there was going to be a way that they could navigate and get through it." However, Samuels revealed her optimistic nature and said, "They still may [get through it]!" It seems as if Samuels may have some insider info that she's keeping to herself for now, or perhaps she really believes that the Darbys' marriage is not doomed.
However, Samuels was not as upbeat when she recently appeared on a podcast. The "RHOP" alum kept things real when she revealed where she stands with Bravo and "RHOP" producer Andy Cohen today.
Monique Samuels has issues with Bravo
When "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alum Monique Samuels appeared on the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, former housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge asked her to spill the tea about Andy Cohen asking her to appear on "Watch What Happens Live." However, Samuels denied the rumor, saying, "No, I don't know where this story is coming from... that's not true ..." She also revealed that she and Cohen still text each other and he even offered her a spot on "Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 2. However, Samuel alleges she turned the show down. "I told them no," she explained. "It wasn't just a Potomac thing of why I left. It was also a network issue for me. I told them, 'I can't be on that network working ever again.' ... And I still had some healing to do because they did some really low down stuff."
Samuels has also publicly backed Nene Leakes in her lawsuit against Bravo. She took to her Instagram Live and said (via Urban Belle), "As far as NeNe with the network, she absolutely has a point." Samuels defended Leakes' POV, describing white housewives as being depicted as complex, whereas on "the Black housewives shows, they only show one aspect for each different person. So it's almost like the black housewives can't be a full person." Hopefully Samuels is happier on her new reality show on OWN, "Love & Marriage: DC."