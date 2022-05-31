Monique Samuels Reveals Where She Stands With Andy Cohen And Bravo Today

Monique Samuels exited "The Real Housewives of Potomac" in 2020 and she exclusively told Nicki Swift that she will never return to the show. However, Samuels has kept up to date with the happenings of her former castmates and occasionally voices her opinion about their shenanigans.

In fact, when Ashley and Michael Darby announced their split, Samuels provided another perspective to Us Weekly. "It wasn't a surprise to me because Ashley and I keep in touch. So we had been talking, so I knew there were some issues," Samuels revealed. Yet, she was shocked when the couple announced that they were separating after tying the knot almost eight years ago. Samuels continued, "I knew she expressed some things she was struggling with, but I thought there was going to be a way that they could navigate and get through it." However, Samuels revealed her optimistic nature and said, "They still may [get through it]!" It seems as if Samuels may have some insider info that she's keeping to herself for now, or perhaps she really believes that the Darbys' marriage is not doomed.

However, Samuels was not as upbeat when she recently appeared on a podcast. The "RHOP" alum kept things real when she revealed where she stands with Bravo and "RHOP" producer Andy Cohen today.