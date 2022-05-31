Master P Has An Emotional Message After The Tragic Death Of His Daughter

Master P has enjoyed a successful career in the rap industry. According to Hip Hop Scriptures, the star was born with the name Percy Miller but later adopted the name Master P for the hip-hop stage. He reached the peak of his career in the late '90s and early 2000s, releasing several hits like "Burbons and Lacs," "Grab da Wall," and "I Miss My Homies." According to The US Sun, Master P is the proud father of nine children. One of his kiddos is Percy Romeo Miller Jr., who is also known by his stage name, Lil' Romeo.

The mogul seems to have a close relationship with his kids. In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lil Romeo gushed over what an amazing dad Master P is. "My pops, you know the world may know him as Master P, this mogul, this trailblazer this [and] that and I always tell people having a strong father figure makes the biggest difference," he told the outlet, adding that the way his father acted growing up "prepared" him "for life." He also compared his dad to a famous Disney character. "'The Lion King' is the movie I related to most because this my Mufasa right here," he told the outlet. He definitely looks up to his pops!

Sadly, tragedy struck the family with the death of Romeo's sister and Master P's daughter. Now, the rapper is speaking out.