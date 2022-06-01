Owen Wilson Was Reportedly The Victim Of An Unfortunate Crime

Best known as the voice of Lightning McQueen from the "Cars" franchise, Owen Wilson is, without doubt, among Hollywood's top actors. With an impressive filmography, and multiple award nominations to show for it (per IMDb), Wilson's career is as successful as it gets. However, as most people already know, even the most successful people struggle sometimes.

From dealing with depression, to losing his father to Alzheimer's, Wilson has definitely had his share of troubles. However, these days, the actor seems to be doing better, or at least so he says. "I've been in sort of a lucky place of feeling pretty appreciative of things," he told Esquire in August 2021. "I've just felt — yeah. Feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful's one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff."

Sadly, as appreciative as Wilson sounds, the occasional bad days are seemingly not over for the actor, as it's been reported that Wilson was the victim of an unfortuante property crime.