Kim Kardashian Proves The Latest Theory About Her Completely Wrong

Another day, another Kardashian drama.

Kim Kardashian, the influencer of all influencers, found herself in a pot of boiling hot water after she revealed that she had gone on a very strict diet and exercise regimen to fit into Marilyn Monroe's original dress for the 2022 Met Gala. "It was this or nothing," she declared to Vogue. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she divulged. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict," she added. Cue the backlash. But now, she's facing scrutiny for an all-new situation that feels eerily similar.

On May 24, Kim announced her brand new partnership with Beyond Meat, a plant-based vegan meat company, on Instagram. "I'm so inspired by @beyondmeat's mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant," she penned in the caption of the post along with a commercial of her sampling the goods. There was only one little problem... many viewers thought she wasn't actually eating the said plant-based meat. Kardashian, however, begged to differ.