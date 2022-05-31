Kim Kardashian Has Certainly Influenced Pete Davidson's Style
Couples tend to influence each other's styles. Remember when Jennifer Aniston traded in her California cool girl clothes to match then-hubby Justin Theroux's rocker duds? Or how about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's twinning pedicures? Of course, the most (in)famous example might be Kanye "Ye" West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper overhauled her closet at the start of their relationship, switching out her bodycon dresses and oversized accessories for a sleeker, monochromatic look. "Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should because this is what life is about," Kardashian said on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." "[Kanye] is a fashion designer and he loves clothes so I'm excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is."
Ye and Kardashian split in 2021 after six years of marriage, but Ye's influence on the reality star's fashion choices remains undeniable. Case in point: Kardashian's head-to-toe black ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala was reportedly inspired by Ye's album, "Donda." Recently however, BuzzFeed reported that the SKIMS founder's clothing choices appear to be more reminiscent of a pre-Yeezy era, much to her fans' delight. And as Kardashian grows in confidence, she seems to be taking her ex-husband's cues and using her own fashion influence to transform her boyfriend Pete Davidson's style.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson show off matching hair
Fans who have been "Keeping Up" know that Kim Kardashian rolled up to this year's Met Gala in truly show-stopping style, decked out in Marilyn Monroe's iconic sheer dress. Kardashian topped off her dress with platinum locks that reportedly took 14 hours to dye, per Vogue. Less than a month later, Pete Davidson has followed suit, debuting bleach blonde hair of his own over Memorial Day weekend. Fans got a look at Davidson's new hair on Kardashian's Instagram stories, where the duo engaged in some light PDA, per Entertainment Tonight. According to the outlet, the "King of Staten Island" star was seen outside of Kardashian's office on Friday, wearing a shower cap to protect his fresh dye job.
Davidson has already gotten a few tattoos to commemorate his love for Kardashian, but a matching bleach job might be upping the commitment level even further. After all, a lot of time goes into keeping those locks icy fresh! Multiple outlets have reported that Davidson is eager to show the world that he and Kardashian are for real. "Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim's family in his own subtle ways," a source told Entertainment Tonight in February. "He wants [them] to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that." The new twinning 'dos might just help Davidson get the message across!