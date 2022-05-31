Kim Kardashian Has Certainly Influenced Pete Davidson's Style

Couples tend to influence each other's styles. Remember when Jennifer Aniston traded in her California cool girl clothes to match then-hubby Justin Theroux's rocker duds? Or how about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's twinning pedicures? Of course, the most (in)famous example might be Kanye "Ye" West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper overhauled her closet at the start of their relationship, switching out her bodycon dresses and oversized accessories for a sleeker, monochromatic look. "Kanye has definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should because this is what life is about," Kardashian said on an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." "[Kanye] is a fashion designer and he loves clothes so I'm excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is."

Ye and Kardashian split in 2021 after six years of marriage, but Ye's influence on the reality star's fashion choices remains undeniable. Case in point: Kardashian's head-to-toe black ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala was reportedly inspired by Ye's album, "Donda." Recently however, BuzzFeed reported that the SKIMS founder's clothing choices appear to be more reminiscent of a pre-Yeezy era, much to her fans' delight. And as Kardashian grows in confidence, she seems to be taking her ex-husband's cues and using her own fashion influence to transform her boyfriend Pete Davidson's style.