Who Is Chicago Med Star Brian Tee's Wife, Mirelly Taylor?

"Chicago Med" has seen Dr. Ethan Choi — played by Brian Tee — experience a ton of heartache of late. In one of the most dramatic "One Chicago" exits the franchise has ever seen, Choi said goodbye to love interest, April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta). Did we mention that their parting came as Choi was recovering from being shot by an ex-patient? Never a dull moment on "One Chicago."

However, off-camera, things are significantly less dramatic for the star, particularly when it comes to his love life. That might just have something to do with the Tee's real-life partner, Mirelly Taylor. That said, just because the two aren't co-stars, doesn't mean their love isn't the stuff of movies. Based on the adorable Instagram posts that have seen the two profess their love for one another — Tee once commenting, "MY only wish is that I found you sooner ... but I PROMISE to find you every lifetime after!" — this is one loved-up couple. In fact, as Taylor revealed in a 2021 Instagram post, they celebrated eight years of marriage last year. In yet another post, she also gushed over her husband's parenting skills, writing, "You brighten our lives every day."

It's pretty safe to say, Taylor is a loving wife to her "Chicago Med" star husband. That's not all, though. Like Tee, she has her own thing going on — and there's a good chance you've seen her work, too.