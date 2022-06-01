Jill Zarin Is Opening Up About Her Mental Health Post-Housewives

Jill Zarin was one of the most memorable housewives in franchise history. As fans know, the fabric mogul starred in the freshmen season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" in 2008, per IMDb. Fans followed the Long Island native, her late husband, Bobby Zarin, daughter Ally Shapiro, and her pup Ginger. Zarin was perhaps most well-known for her friendship with Bethenny Frankel, though the ladies famously had a huge falling out. Sadly, Zarin only appeared in the series until 2011 and made a few guest appearances after.

Zarin has talked about her exit from the show on several occasions, and there's no doubt that Bravo fans would love to see her sign on for another season at some point. In 2012, Zarin chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about leaving the show, and revealed it was not by choice. "First off, I like to say I was fired because I'm not embarrassed about it," she told the outlet. "I didn't do anything wrong, so I really don't know why they fired us and kept the other girls." Zarin added, "I was upset because I was told to put my life on hold." She also shared that her Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, gave her a call to let her know that they were just trying to take the show in a different direction.

Now, Zarin is talking about how she's changed since she was on the show.