Jill Zarin Is Opening Up About Her Mental Health Post-Housewives
Jill Zarin was one of the most memorable housewives in franchise history. As fans know, the fabric mogul starred in the freshmen season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" in 2008, per IMDb. Fans followed the Long Island native, her late husband, Bobby Zarin, daughter Ally Shapiro, and her pup Ginger. Zarin was perhaps most well-known for her friendship with Bethenny Frankel, though the ladies famously had a huge falling out. Sadly, Zarin only appeared in the series until 2011 and made a few guest appearances after.
Zarin has talked about her exit from the show on several occasions, and there's no doubt that Bravo fans would love to see her sign on for another season at some point. In 2012, Zarin chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about leaving the show, and revealed it was not by choice. "First off, I like to say I was fired because I'm not embarrassed about it," she told the outlet. "I didn't do anything wrong, so I really don't know why they fired us and kept the other girls." Zarin added, "I was upset because I was told to put my life on hold." She also shared that her Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, gave her a call to let her know that they were just trying to take the show in a different direction.
Now, Zarin is talking about how she's changed since she was on the show.
Jill Zarin was stressed on RHONY
Jill Zarin is getting candid about her mental health. As fans who watched her during her tenure on "The Real Housewives of New York" know, Zarin is usually an open book. Ahead of her stint on the highly-anticipated housewives spin-off, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club," Zarin spoke with People about what has changed since fans last saw her. "I'm medicated now," the mother of one said. "I suffer from anxiety and partial depression. I didn't realize it before, but I wound up going to doctor and was prescribed medicine for it." However, she still said that viewers will get to see "the old Jill back they remember from season 1."
The reality star elaborated a little bit further, sharing that her anxiety would cause "circular thinking" when she was on the show. When there was an issue bugging her, she would talk about it incessantly. "Now, I take an antidepressant, and it's really changed my life," she added. "It's just one of the changes I've made in my life I think fans will be surprised to see." It's clear that Zarin's well-being is her priority.
Even though she's no longer a member of "RHONY," the reality star still hangs out with her former cast-mates. On May 31, she shared a carousel of photos to Instagram that showed her playing tennis and boating in the Hamptons with LuAnn de Lesseps. What a life!
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.