Lance Bass Makes A Bold Claim About Britney Spears' Life Today

For nearly 14 years, Britney Spears was bound by a legal conservatorship that kept the Princess of Pop from fully taking the reins of her own life. When the conservatorship was revoked in November 2021, Spears became free to do things her father previously kept her from. Under the conservatorship, Spears was barred from getting married, removing her birth control and from driving or even having her boyfriend Sam Asghari drive her, according to The New York Times. Spears has suggested that she was even prevented from drinking any alcohol at all. In a November 15 Instagram post, Spears celebrated by enjoying a glass of sparkling wine. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night," she wrote in the caption.

Spears is making up for lost time with big milestones. In September 2021, a month after her father stepped down as her conservator, Spears and Asghari announced their engagement. "I can't f***ing believe it," Spears captioned an Instagram video that featured her ring. In April, Spears also shared she was pregnant with her third child. Sadly, Spears suffered a miscarriage the following month but indicated she hasn't lost faith. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," she told Instagram fans.

Though some time has passed since Spears regained her freedom, months may not be enough time to undo damages inflicted over close to a decade and a half. NSYNC's Lance Bass believes Spears is still somewhat controlled.