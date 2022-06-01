Lance Bass Makes A Bold Claim About Britney Spears' Life Today
For nearly 14 years, Britney Spears was bound by a legal conservatorship that kept the Princess of Pop from fully taking the reins of her own life. When the conservatorship was revoked in November 2021, Spears became free to do things her father previously kept her from. Under the conservatorship, Spears was barred from getting married, removing her birth control and from driving or even having her boyfriend Sam Asghari drive her, according to The New York Times. Spears has suggested that she was even prevented from drinking any alcohol at all. In a November 15 Instagram post, Spears celebrated by enjoying a glass of sparkling wine. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night," she wrote in the caption.
Spears is making up for lost time with big milestones. In September 2021, a month after her father stepped down as her conservator, Spears and Asghari announced their engagement. "I can't f***ing believe it," Spears captioned an Instagram video that featured her ring. In April, Spears also shared she was pregnant with her third child. Sadly, Spears suffered a miscarriage the following month but indicated she hasn't lost faith. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," she told Instagram fans.
Though some time has passed since Spears regained her freedom, months may not be enough time to undo damages inflicted over close to a decade and a half. NSYNC's Lance Bass believes Spears is still somewhat controlled.
Lance Bass hasn't been able to reach Britney Spears
Lance Bass has yet to reestablish contact with Britney Spears — and it isn't for lack of trying. "Not at all," he told Page Six in a May 31 report. The NSYNC alum believes Spears isn't aware he has been trying to reach her, suspecting she may still be subjected to isolating techniques applied during her conservatorship. "It's just, you know, there's a wall around her," he said. "And for some reason, those people don't want her old friends involved with her life."
In court, witnesses described the different tactics employed by the conservators to prevent Spears from maintaining friendships, as per The Guardian. This isn't the first time Bass speaks up about being prevented from talking to Spears. "I haven't spoken to her in years. We've been kept away from each other for quite a while," Bass said on the "Heather Dubrow's World" podcast in July 2021 (via Billboard).
Spears and Bass have been close since the 1990s, when both dominated the pop scene. In fact, Spears was one of the first to learn he was gay, two years before he came out publicly in 2006. Bass shared his truth with her after she married Jason Alexander in 2004, a decision she regretted and had annulled hours later. "She wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, 'I'm gay,' and it made her stop crying ... She chuckled," Bass said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2019.