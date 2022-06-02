Amy Schumer's Reaction To The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Verdict Is Turning Major Heads

Johnny Depp's victory over Amber Heard in the defamation trial against his former wife broke the internet on June 1. After the actor was awarded more than $10 million in damages, Heard spoke out about the devastating legal loss, making a statement on Twitter: "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." The "Aquaman" star's statement noted she was upset about the case, but was "more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women." Heard continued, noting the verdict "sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated."

Heard's statement mirrored points her attorney Benjamin Rottenborn made in his closing argument. E! News reported the attorney advised the jury their decision would send a message to domestic abuse victims. Rottenborn said, "If you didn't take pictures, it didn't happen. If you did take pictures, they're fake. If you didn't tell your friends, you're lying. If you did tell your friends, they're part of the hoax."

Many celebrities cheered Depp's victory, and even Valerie Bertinelli weighed in on the verdict. Bertinelli tweeted: "I REALLY shouldn't be wading into this but multiple accounts that I follow & respect ... don't like this verdict ... Honest question, what am I missing?" While many celebrities supported the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, however, comedian Amy Schumer's reaction to the Depp-Heard verdict is seriously turning heads.