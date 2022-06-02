Octavia Spencer Reveals A Heartbreaking Loss Within Her Family

Octavia Spencer has starred in countless films, been nominated for three Oscars (of which she won one), and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Spencer's also said to be worth a whopping $14 million. However, her biggest treasure is and always will be her family — and that's why a recent loss has come as a major blow to the "Hidden Figures" actor.

Speaking to AARP back in 2017, Spencer gushed about her strong bond with her family. Growing up as one of seven children, Spencer has gone on to remain close-knit with her siblings. She's also made a point of fostering incredible bonds with their children — and she wouldn't have it any other way. After all, that's the true meaning of life. "It's not about chasing things on life's treadmill," she told the publication. "It's about the people that are sitting around my table — my family, my nieces and nephews, my friends." Spencer has also vowed that, even though life has become busy for her since becoming a movie star, there was one sacrifice she would never be willing to make. "I've always spent Christmas with my family." Further, she added that unless she started a family of her own, she had no plans of changing that. "Until I get married, I'll always spend Christmas with my family in Alabama."

However, a recent tragedy has had a devastating impact on both Spencer and her extended family unit — and she's taken to social media to share that she isn't coping well.