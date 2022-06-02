Kim Kardashian Reveals The Extreme Lengths She Would Take To Avoid Aging

Kim Kardashian may have gotten her start in reality television, but she's quickly expanded her brand in many other ways. The star is also the proud owner of SKIMS shapewear, which was recently valued at $3.2 billion, per CNBC. That's a whole lotta coin!

In true Kardashian fashion, the reality star has frequently talked about the importance of taking care of herself via her health and beauty routines. Kardashian's trainer, Melissa Alcantara, spoke with Women's Health about the star's exercise routine, and there's no doubt that the reality star puts in the work, day in and day out. "Her schedule is crazy, and mine is also crazy, so we work out really early in the morning at 6 a.m.," she dished. In 2018, Kardashian also shared a little glimpse into her workout routine with People. "I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights," she shared. "I don't do a lot of cardio." Another part of the wellness regimen includes her diet. According to Self, the reality star follows the Atkins 40 diet, which basically eliminates carbs.

And what routine would be complete without skincare? The reality star is spilling the tea on the extreme lengths that she would go to avoid aging, and it's making us go "OMG."