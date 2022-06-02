Kim Kardashian Reveals The Extreme Lengths She Would Take To Avoid Aging
Kim Kardashian may have gotten her start in reality television, but she's quickly expanded her brand in many other ways. The star is also the proud owner of SKIMS shapewear, which was recently valued at $3.2 billion, per CNBC. That's a whole lotta coin!
In true Kardashian fashion, the reality star has frequently talked about the importance of taking care of herself via her health and beauty routines. Kardashian's trainer, Melissa Alcantara, spoke with Women's Health about the star's exercise routine, and there's no doubt that the reality star puts in the work, day in and day out. "Her schedule is crazy, and mine is also crazy, so we work out really early in the morning at 6 a.m.," she dished. In 2018, Kardashian also shared a little glimpse into her workout routine with People. "I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights," she shared. "I don't do a lot of cardio." Another part of the wellness regimen includes her diet. According to Self, the reality star follows the Atkins 40 diet, which basically eliminates carbs.
And what routine would be complete without skincare? The reality star is spilling the tea on the extreme lengths that she would go to avoid aging, and it's making us go "OMG."
Kim Kardashian makes surprising statement
Kim Kardashian says "poo-poo" to getting old. The reality star wants to be like a fine wine — just getting better with age. It's no secret that Kardashian takes her health and beauty regimen very seriously, but we didn't know exactly how seriously she does. "I'll try anything," she said in an interview with The New York Times. "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might." We're sorry, come again?
The star continued, touching on how important it is for her to take good care of the skin that she's in. "So many people want to act like they don't care about how they look," she told the outlet. "I'm not acting like it comes easier or it's all-natural. You just don't wake up and use whatever. You wake up; you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work." In Kardashian's line of work, her face and her body and quite literally her bread and butter.
The interview comes on the heels of Kardashian's announcement of her new skincare line, SKKN. The star shared the news with fans on Twitter, calling the treatment "a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish." According to the website, the line launches on June 21. Per Yahoo! Money, the nine-step system is expected to set consumers back about $630.