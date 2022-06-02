Amber Heard's Lawyer Spills On Messy Aftermath Of Trial

Amber Heard's attorney is speaking out on behalf of her client and her highly publicized defamation case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. "What, basically, [Depp's attorneys] did here is demonize her," Elaine Charlson Bredehoft told "Today." "They were able to suppress [Heard's] medical records, which were very significant because they showed a pattern going all the way back to 2012 of Amber reporting [the alleged abuse] to her therapist, for example." Bredehoft explained there were heaps of damning evidence that were never admitted to trial. "We had a significant amount of texts including from Mr. Depp's assistants, saying, 'When I told him he kicked you, he cried. He is so sorry,'" she continued. "That didn't come in."

Furthermore, Bredehoft seemed confident that the heavy pro-Depp culture of social media played a part in the jury's decision, even if they weren't supposed to consult said platforms until the trial concluded. "They went home every night. They have families. The families are on social media," she said. "There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it."

As for Heard, she's looking toward the future and plans to appeal the case, her attorney confirmed during the televised appearance. Depp was, of course, happy with the verdict and posted a statement on Instagram thanking his fans for their support. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," Heard wrote in her own statement. Despite its momentary conclusion, it sounds like the Depp-Heard fight is far from over.

