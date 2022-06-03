Mandy Moore Reveals Exciting Family News After Saying Goodbye To This Is Us

Mandy Moore has a joyful family update to share with the world! The "This Is Us" star has been married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018, per Us Weekly, and the pair has one child together named August, or Gus for short, who was born in 2021. Moore announced Gus' birth on Instagram in February 2021 and revealed details about his entry into the world. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," Moore wrote.

The actor further opened up about her son to Parents when she shared how motherhood has impacted her creativity in a November 2021 interview. "[Life] just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," Moore said. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world. Yeah, it's going to change what I write about and, as an actor, what I'm able to access." When Moore was interviewed for Dr Berlin's "Informed Pregnancy Podcast" in March 2021, she explained her desire to give birth to another child, saying (via USA Today), "I can't wait to do it again." Moore's latest statement involves amazing news for her, Goldsmith and baby Gus.