Matthew Morrison Slams The Claims Surrounding His So You Think You Can Dance Firing

After Matthew Morrison announced his departure from "So You Think You Can Dance," a source close to the production told People that the judge had been fired "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant." The source alleges that Morrison, who's been married to Renee Puente since 2014, had sent the contestant "flirty direct messages on social media." Then on June 2, Morrison took to his Instagram to set the record straight.

In a video, Morrison said it was "unfortunate" that he has to speak out about claims he called "blatantly untrue." He explained that he and an unnamed contestant share a "mutual respect" for a choreographer and he wanted to help them get a job on "SYTYCD." According to Morrison, the single text read, "If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things." Morrison then signed off his video by saying, "It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait."

Some fans may chalk up Morrison's scandal to the infamous "Glee curse." The theory speculates that scandal and tragedy follow the cast of "Glee," and claims that the deaths of Corey Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling are all part of the curse. While we can't say definitely that Morrison's "SYTYCD" firing is from a curse, we can say that the "Glee" cast has had quite a few unfortunate occurrences.