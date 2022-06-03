Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Custody Drama

When "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis and "Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde announced they were splitting up, it meant ending their engagement after seven years together and co-parenting their two kids, Otis and Daisy. "Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress," a source close to the situation told E! News in 2021. "They are figuring it out as they go."

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member took a dramatic step in his co-parenting duties in April when he served his ex-fiancee with custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Wilde was there to show conventioneers the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" (which stars her boyfriend, Harry Styles) and took the very public incident in stride. A source close to Sudeikis later claimed to Variety that he "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

With their private custody battle playing out so publicly, Wilde has now expressed in a very personal Instagram Story suggesting that she has felt like a "huge f***ing failure" in the past when it comes to her parenting duties.