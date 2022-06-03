Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Custody Drama
When "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis and "Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde announced they were splitting up, it meant ending their engagement after seven years together and co-parenting their two kids, Otis and Daisy. "Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress," a source close to the situation told E! News in 2021. "They are figuring it out as they go."
The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member took a dramatic step in his co-parenting duties in April when he served his ex-fiancee with custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Wilde was there to show conventioneers the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" (which stars her boyfriend, Harry Styles) and took the very public incident in stride. A source close to Sudeikis later claimed to Variety that he "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."
With their private custody battle playing out so publicly, Wilde has now expressed in a very personal Instagram Story suggesting that she has felt like a "huge f***ing failure" in the past when it comes to her parenting duties.
Olivia Wilde is reflecting on her parenting
Actor and director Olivia Wilde dropped an encouraging message and adorable photo in her Instagram Story on June 3 reflecting on the trials and tribulations of parenthood. Posting a picture of a water bottle with an adorable note attached, written by her 5-year-old daughter Daisy, Wilde wrote in the text overlay, "New parents: I know it's hard now and you sometimes feel like a huge f***ing failure but soon they'll wake up before you and write thoughtful notes. Stay strong." Daisy's sweet note to her famous mom reads, "This was laft in my room. I love you." CUTENESS OVERLOAD ALERT. Despite the spelling mistake, Wilde laughed in a parenthetical aside, " She's obviously in huge trouble for her spelling and grammar but you can't win 'em all."
Her humor, of course, follows reports that she was "mortified" by the CinemaCon incident, per Page Six. Apparently, Harry Styles has her back and is supporting her through her parenting woes. Her famous pop star boyfriend "doesn't have children of his own, but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love," a source close to Styles and Wilde told HollywoodLife. "Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again."