One Of Sarah Jessica Parker's Co-Stars Seemingly Picks Side In Kim Cattrall Feud

Fans of "Sex and the City" know there is no love lost between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. When Cattrall was said to not be joining the gang for the "SATC" reboot, a lot of media surrounded Parker, Cattrall and all the friendship fans wished was real.

When "SATC 2" came out in 2010, a lot of work was done to try and cover up the off-set relationship of Cattrall and Parker. During the film's press tour Cattrall spoke of the fan discomfort around her relationship (or lack thereof) with Parker to the Daily Mail. "People don't want to believe that we get on," she said. "They have too much invested in the idea of two strong, successful women fighting with each other."

Their "SATC" co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have generally kept mum about the Cattrall and Parker feud, though once in a while things get dicey. Like in 2018, when Davis posted a throwback Emmy Awards photo featuring two of her three "SATC" co-stars (via Vanity Fair). While outlets have speculated for years about how the other two "SATC" gals feel about the whole friendship dynamic, everything has been speculative. Now, it seems, another of Parker's co-stars is chiming in on the situation.