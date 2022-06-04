Fans Have Spoken About Which Kardashian They Think Has The Worst Taste In Men

The women in the Kardashian family have all had their fair share of public relationships. The famous siblings — namely Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé, alongside Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — have even chronicled their romantic conquest on the family's reality shows. And while the Kardashians have each had their own messy relationships, the women are seemingly happy (or at least content) with their current partners.

After a nasty fallout with ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, Kim is now dating former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman Pete Davidson. Kourtney finally said goodbye to her relationship with her children's father, Scott Disick, and has since married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. While Khloé's relationship with Tristan Thompson, which was plagued by alleged infidelities, is currently unclear. However, a source revealed to ET in May that Khloé "has never felt more content with where she's at with Tristan." Meanwhile, Kendall's nearly 2-year relationship with NBA player Devin Booker is going strong. And Kylie continues to support her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The Kardashians all appear to be doing well in the romance department — and we love that for them. Now, fans have spoken out about which famous sister they think has the worst taste in men overall, and their answer might be (emphasis on might be) surprising to some.