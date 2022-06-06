Why Fans Believe Joe Jonas Changed Some Lyrics In Honor Of Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated for a few hot minutes in 2008, until he infamously broke up with her over the phone, as Swift revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "Someday I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me," the songbird said. "When I find that person ... I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18." Swift took another jab at Jonas with the song "Forever and Always," which featured savage lyrics like, "Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide / Like a scared little boy?"

In response to Swift putting him on blast, the Jonas Brothers dropped a track called "Much Better." Per MTV, Jonas didn't explicitly confirm that the song was about his ex, instead encouraging fans to "figure it out for yourself." But with a reference to Swift's song "Teardrops on My Guitar," it seemed pretty easy to read in between the lines.

Animosity between Swift and Jonas continued in the following years. In 2013, in response to Sirius XM's Dirty Pop host Lance Bass asking Jonas whether he thought Swift was getting a bad rap for her dating history, Jonas quipped, "The girl likes to date." But with age comes maturity, and these days, the pop stars' short-lived relationship is water under the bridge. Recently, Jonas changed the lyrics of "Much Better" in a nod to his famous ex.