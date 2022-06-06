Pete Davidson Stepped Up For Kim Kardashian In A Big Way

Navigating the dating world after a divorce is never easy, especially when there are kids involved and whoever you are seeing is destined to end up splashed across the cover of magazines with you. But Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are seasoned pros when it comes to dating in the spotlight, and after seven months together, there are indications that their relationship is only getting stronger.

The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Bahamas in January 2022, per Page Six, and later that month, a source told E! News, "They're both super into each other and [Kardashian] has fallen hard." The pair was also reportedly getting to know each other's inner circles better at that time. But their blossoming romance took a messy turn the following month when Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, attacked Davidson on social media. In an Instagram post that he later deleted, the rapper shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a text from Davidson expressing an interest in meeting Ye and Kardashian's four kids: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Ye captioned the post, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN," per TMZ.

Despite Ye's vow, in April 2022, there were reports that Davidson was beginning to build a relationship with the children. "Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids," an insider told Us Weekly. "He's a big kid himself and makes them laugh." Now, there's video evidence that Davidson has even taken on some stepfatherly duties.