Pete Davidson Stepped Up For Kim Kardashian In A Big Way
Navigating the dating world after a divorce is never easy, especially when there are kids involved and whoever you are seeing is destined to end up splashed across the cover of magazines with you. But Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are seasoned pros when it comes to dating in the spotlight, and after seven months together, there are indications that their relationship is only getting stronger.
The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Bahamas in January 2022, per Page Six, and later that month, a source told E! News, "They're both super into each other and [Kardashian] has fallen hard." The pair was also reportedly getting to know each other's inner circles better at that time. But their blossoming romance took a messy turn the following month when Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, attacked Davidson on social media. In an Instagram post that he later deleted, the rapper shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a text from Davidson expressing an interest in meeting Ye and Kardashian's four kids: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Ye captioned the post, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN," per TMZ.
Despite Ye's vow, in April 2022, there were reports that Davidson was beginning to build a relationship with the children. "Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids," an insider told Us Weekly. "He's a big kid himself and makes them laugh." Now, there's video evidence that Davidson has even taken on some stepfatherly duties.
Pete Davidson and Saint West spent time together without Kim Kardashian
In a YouTube video uploaded by TMZ, Pete Davidson can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Kim Kardashian's son Saint West. According to Page Six, the footage was filmed at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles. Davidson and Saint were also spotted heading into The Cheesecake Factory during their afternoon outing — and Kardashian was nowhere in sight.
The hand-holding seemed to confirm that Saint has become accustomed to Davidson being a part of his life, and it's not the only proof we've seen that the comedian enjoys spending time with his girlfriend's kids. In April, Davidson took Kardashian's oldest child, North West, for a ride in a pink MOKE car. Per TMZ, Kardashian's niece, Penelope Disick, joined them, so clearly other members of the family are comfortable letting "The King of Staten Island" babysit.
While playing a game with "Access," Kardashian shared her desire to have more children, and apparently Pete's mom, Amy Davidson, would love to become a grandmother. According to Page Six, when an Instagrammer tagged Amy in a comment predicting that Pete would get Kardashian pregnant this year, Amy replied, "yayyyy!" She later deleted her response, but the baby buzz was already getting louder by then. "Kim knows Amy wants Pete to have grandkids and she also knows that Pete wants to be a father one day," a source told Hollywood Life. "Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be."