Sarah Hyland Is One Step Closer To Finally Tying The Knot With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are living proof that a "Bachelorette" contestant and a Hollywood star can make a great pairing. The couple had a very modern meet-cute. "He slid into my DMs," Hyland said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in January 2018,. Adams was already on Hyland's radar, as they'd previously exchanged public tweets. "I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show," she detailed.

A few months after meeting thanks to Twitter, Hyland and Adams made their public debut at a January 2018 Golden Globe Award afterparty, Us Weekly noted. By that summer, the couple was living together. "If we're gonna take the next step, this is the first step we've got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another," Adams said on his "Your Favorite Thing" podcast (via Us Weekly). They never looked back. "I think it's brought us closer," the "Modern Family" alum told People a month after the big move.

The couple needed just another year to realize they were it. In July 2019, they announced their engagement on Instagram. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she wrote in the caption. Fast forward to 2022 and Hyland and Adams have yet to tie the knot — but the big date seems to be fast approaching.