Sarah Hyland Is One Step Closer To Finally Tying The Knot With Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are living proof that a "Bachelorette" contestant and a Hollywood star can make a great pairing. The couple had a very modern meet-cute. "He slid into my DMs," Hyland said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in January 2018,. Adams was already on Hyland's radar, as they'd previously exchanged public tweets. "I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show," she detailed.
A few months after meeting thanks to Twitter, Hyland and Adams made their public debut at a January 2018 Golden Globe Award afterparty, Us Weekly noted. By that summer, the couple was living together. "If we're gonna take the next step, this is the first step we've got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another," Adams said on his "Your Favorite Thing" podcast (via Us Weekly). They never looked back. "I think it's brought us closer," the "Modern Family" alum told People a month after the big move.
The couple needed just another year to realize they were it. In July 2019, they announced their engagement on Instagram. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she wrote in the caption. Fast forward to 2022 and Hyland and Adams have yet to tie the knot — but the big date seems to be fast approaching.
Sarah Hyland just threw a bridal shower
Sarah Hyland took a big step toward marrying Wells Adams on June 4. "Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday," she announced on her Instagram Stories the following day (via E! News), describing the festivities as the "bridal shower of my dreams." The actor included a series of snaps from the event, showing that among the invitees were famous faces, including Vanessa Hudgens, GG Magree, and Ashley Newbrough.
The shower might indicate the day she and Adams will finally wed after a three-year engagement is getting closer. But the delay shouldn't be taken as a sign they might have had second thoughts. They had set a date for their wedding for August 8, 2020, but Hyland and Adams had to postpone their nuptials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They didn't let the date go unmarked, though. "A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you to Pluto & back."
After two years and a second delay, Adams is adamant that 2022 will seal the deal. "We are hoping to get this thing done this year. If not, we're just going to Vegas. Powder blue suits, Elvis is doing it ... Regardless, we're going to get married," he told Extra in May. Hyland has teased a wedding dress and cake on Instagram, so it looks like the day will finally come soon.