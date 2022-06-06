Heather Rae Young Gushes About Tarek El Moussa Amid Christina Hall Drama

The honeymoon isn't over for Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa! The reality TV couple often raves about each other, with the "Selling Sunset" star gushing on Instagram about El Moussa: "I love my honey so much. He always has me smiling my brightest whenever I'm with him." In an April post, the "Flip or Flop" star carried on about Young: "Heather is most loyal, faithful, and loving woman I could have asked for. I trust her, I believe in her, and she always has my back. The kids and I are so lucky we have her. I wouldn't change a thing about my life ... It's amazing to be in love with such an incredible person."

El Moussa's ex-wife might not be Young's biggest fan, however. Christina Hall finally broke her silence after an argument with Young during Brayden El Moussa's May 9 soccer game. While Hall's son's game was going on, the ladies got into it, and the "Flip or Flop" star had to grab his new wife's arm and drag her away from Hall. A rep for Hall told Hollywood Life, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward." A source also told Us Weekly, "Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward."

But, despite all the ongoing drama, Young just gushed about El Moussa in the most adorable way.