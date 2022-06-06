Lauren Lane Has Exciting Family News To Share
Most fans knew Lauren Lane for her stint on the "The Bachelor." The blonde beauty appeared on the show in 2016, during its 20th season, according to Us Weekly, and as fans know, she and Ben Higgins got engaged. Sadly, like many romances on the reality show, their love didn't withstand the test of time. According to Today, the pair called it quits in 2016.
Shortly thereafter, Lauren began dating country music crooner Chris Lane. According to The Boot, the couple met at an Austin radio event in 2015, but it wasn't until three years later that they began dating. But, unlike her relationship with Higgins, Lauren and Chris made it to the altar. People reported that the pair tied the knot in 2019 after a four-month engagement. "I've just looked forward to the day for quite some time, and I'm glad that it's finally here," Chris told the outlet. "I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her." Lauren agreed, stating that she felt "like the luckiest girl."
The couple welcomed their first child, son Dutton, in 2021. Lauren announced the happy news via Instagram. "Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021," she gushed. "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!" Since Dutton's birth, Lauren has shared plenty of photos of the baby on her Instagram feed, and it turns out, he's going to have a playmate very soon.
Lauren Lane announces second pregnancy
Baby will make four for Lauren Lane and her hubby, Chris Lane. The reality star took to Instagram to share the big news with fans. The first photo captured Lauren and Chris sitting on a couch with their son, Dutton, in the middle. Lauren was all smiles as she rolled up her white tank top to showcase her growing baby bump. Chris also appeared to be happy, as did Dutton. Fittingly, Dutton rocked a shirt that read "Brother" in big, white letters. The second photo in the post included a close-up of the ever-adorable baby.
"Party of 4, coming October 2022," Lauren wrote in the caption. "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!" It didn't take long for fans to comment on the post and congratulate Lauren and Chris on the fantastic news. "The sweetest most amazing family so beyond happy for you!" one person commented. "Best best best news!! Love you sweet family! There is nothing more incredible and precious than watching the sibling love form," one more added.
Lauren's photo also included an exclusive People interview where Lauren expanded on the news. "To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," she told the outlet. The former "Bachelor" star also added that she was "thankful" for the baby even though it wasn't quite planned. We can't wait to see photos of the baby-to-be on Instagram!