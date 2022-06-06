Lauren Lane Has Exciting Family News To Share

Most fans knew Lauren Lane for her stint on the "The Bachelor." The blonde beauty appeared on the show in 2016, during its 20th season, according to Us Weekly, and as fans know, she and Ben Higgins got engaged. Sadly, like many romances on the reality show, their love didn't withstand the test of time. According to Today, the pair called it quits in 2016.

Shortly thereafter, Lauren began dating country music crooner Chris Lane. According to The Boot, the couple met at an Austin radio event in 2015, but it wasn't until three years later that they began dating. But, unlike her relationship with Higgins, Lauren and Chris made it to the altar. People reported that the pair tied the knot in 2019 after a four-month engagement. "I've just looked forward to the day for quite some time, and I'm glad that it's finally here," Chris told the outlet. "I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her." Lauren agreed, stating that she felt "like the luckiest girl."

The couple welcomed their first child, son Dutton, in 2021. Lauren announced the happy news via Instagram. "Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021," she gushed. "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!" Since Dutton's birth, Lauren has shared plenty of photos of the baby on her Instagram feed, and it turns out, he's going to have a playmate very soon.