Some RHONY Stars Are Coming Back To Television In An Unexpected Way

Is it just us, or does it seem like the ladies of "The Real Housewives of New York City" have been around forever? According to IMDb, the series first launched in 2008, and Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer, and Jill Zarin were part of the show's debut season. Another fan favorite, Sonja Morgan, joined the ladies of The Big Apple in 2010, but it truly feels like she's been there all along.

As fans know, there has been a lot of drama surrounding Season 13 of the show. According to TMZ, new cast member Eboni K. Williams accused Singer of racism. Bravo swiftly launched an investigation into the allegations. After they kept pushing the reunion date back, Bravo execs decided to ax it all together. "It was already a low-rated season, so there were concerns about who would tune in three months later," a source told the outlet.

For Season 14, Variety reports that there is expected to be a big shakeup when it comes to the cast. Bravo boss Andy Cohen told the outlet that they are "rebooting and recasting" the original show and moving some of the OG cast to a second show. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY,'" Cohen told the outlet. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans." Two of its stars are heading to a new show.