Some RHONY Stars Are Coming Back To Television In An Unexpected Way
Is it just us, or does it seem like the ladies of "The Real Housewives of New York City" have been around forever? According to IMDb, the series first launched in 2008, and Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer, and Jill Zarin were part of the show's debut season. Another fan favorite, Sonja Morgan, joined the ladies of The Big Apple in 2010, but it truly feels like she's been there all along.
As fans know, there has been a lot of drama surrounding Season 13 of the show. According to TMZ, new cast member Eboni K. Williams accused Singer of racism. Bravo swiftly launched an investigation into the allegations. After they kept pushing the reunion date back, Bravo execs decided to ax it all together. "It was already a low-rated season, so there were concerns about who would tune in three months later," a source told the outlet.
For Season 14, Variety reports that there is expected to be a big shakeup when it comes to the cast. Bravo boss Andy Cohen told the outlet that they are "rebooting and recasting" the original show and moving some of the OG cast to a second show. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY,'" Cohen told the outlet. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans." Two of its stars are heading to a new show.
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan land new show
Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are coming back to our television screens but in a totally different way. Fans know the pair for the hilarious antics on the hit Bravo show, and now, the two are joining together to make even more TV magic. According to Page Six, de Lesseps and Morgan will channel their inner Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton by starring in a show similar to "Simple Life." The pair will pack their bags and head from The Big Apple to a more quaint town to interact with some of the locals.
According to the outlet, filming is set to begin in July. There will be around 10 episodes, and fans can also expect to see a few guest stars. "Luann and Sonja of course will be their fabulous selves, and each episode will have them interacting with the locals," an insider told the outlet. "They don't know the locations yet, but it's going to be somewhere like Kansas or Nebraska, not some hipster Southern town. [Executives] have been holding the locations even from the gals until the last minute."
Perhaps the new show is the reason why de Lesseps is renting out her Sag Harbor pad? According to the New York Post, she put her home on the rental market, asking for $95,000 for July rent and $110,000 for August. If fans want to do July and August, they will get a deal at $195,000 for both.