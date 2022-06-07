Teddi Mellencamp Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Revealing MTV Awards Dress
Fans know Teddi Mellencamp for starring in the hit Bravo show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." According to IMDb, John Cougar Mellencamp's daughter starred in the series from 2017 through 2020. Sadly, like many cast members in the world of reality television, Mellencamp's didn't last for very long.
In September 2020, Mellencamp shared a statement on her Instagram Stories (via Distractify), revealing that she would not be back for another season of the show. "I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on," she said. "I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh, we both came to this decision that it would be best —.' Nah, I'm not going to do that. That's not who I am." Mellencamp continued, adding that she was "sad" because the split from the show felt like a breakup, but still, she said she looked forward to what the future holds.
Mellencamp didn't stay out of the spotlight for too long, and she and former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge teamed up for their "Two T's In a Pod" podcast. As of this writing, the duo has released 116 episodes. The two ladies chat about pretty much everything, and now, Mellencamp isn't holding back from some recent drama surrounding her MTV Movie & TV Awards outfit.
Teddi Mellencamp slams the haters in an epic way
Teddi Mellencamp is not about to let the haters have the last word. The mother of three took to Instagram to clap back at her critics who had negative things to say about her dress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a photo of herself from the event (pictured above), rocking a short pink dress that showcased her legs. She accompanied the image with a lengthy caption.
"For anyone messaging me that I shouldn't have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it, and most of us have it," she wrote, asking for fans to "normalize" cellulite. "I work hard to for my mental and physical body to feel good." However, she did manage to poke fun at herself. "For those messaging that the outfit looks like I am auditioning for DWTS – you aren't wrong. It does," she added. "Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kameron Westcott commented on the upload, saying, "Proud of you for standing up!!" Carson Kressley also weighed in. "It's fun flirty, and fabulous – perfect choice," he wrote.
On the night of the show, Mellencamp shared a photo of her dress in its entirety. Fittingly, she posed on the catwalk in her home, sporting a pink fridge dress with a deep v-neckline. Mellencamp accessorized the look with a white clutch, adding a pair of clear heels with pink bottoms to match her dress. She simply wrote, "I went with the pink."