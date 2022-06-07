Teddi Mellencamp Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Revealing MTV Awards Dress

Fans know Teddi Mellencamp for starring in the hit Bravo show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." According to IMDb, John Cougar Mellencamp's daughter starred in the series from 2017 through 2020. Sadly, like many cast members in the world of reality television, Mellencamp's didn't last for very long.

In September 2020, Mellencamp shared a statement on her Instagram Stories (via Distractify), revealing that she would not be back for another season of the show. "I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on," she said. "I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh, we both came to this decision that it would be best —.' Nah, I'm not going to do that. That's not who I am." Mellencamp continued, adding that she was "sad" because the split from the show felt like a breakup, but still, she said she looked forward to what the future holds.

Mellencamp didn't stay out of the spotlight for too long, and she and former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge teamed up for their "Two T's In a Pod" podcast. As of this writing, the duo has released 116 episodes. The two ladies chat about pretty much everything, and now, Mellencamp isn't holding back from some recent drama surrounding her MTV Movie & TV Awards outfit.