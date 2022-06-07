Travis Barker Celebrates His Son's Major Milestone With A Touching Tribute

After tying the knot in May, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian officially became a family. But the couple had been eager to expand their blended family even before that. Back in March, Kardashian confirmed she and Barker were trying to have a baby, a process that was well underway through a fertility clinic, as documented in the trailer for the family's Hulu show "The Kardashians" that premiered in April. Unfortunately, IVF hasn't been yielded the expected results. "He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage," Kardashian explained in a May episode (via People). "We start back again and we are at Dr. A's office to check my follicles."

In the meantime, Kardashian and Barker, both of whom are in their mid-40s, are willing to try alternative solutions, namely an ancient Ayurvedic practice called Panchakarma cleanse, Entertainment Tonight reported. "It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs," the reality star shared. The process involves staying away from exercise, sex, and caffeine.

Kardashian and Travis are already experienced in parenthood. She shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Similarly, the Blink-182 drummer and his former wife Shanna Moakler have son Landon and daughter Alabama together. Barker also shares a close bond with Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Regardless of how the fertility treatment is going, Barker continues to revel in his children's accomplishments.