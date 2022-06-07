Bruce Willis' Wife Opens Up About Changes She's Making In Her Life
There's no doubt that Emma Heming Willis has a lot on her plate. As fans know, the model shares two young children with actor Bruce Willis. On top of that, the model took to Instagram on March 30 to announce some surprising and life-changing news regarding her husband's health. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote, adding that the condition would cause the actor to have to step away from his beloved acting career.
She continued, thanking fans for the outpouring of support amid such a "challenging time." The family also put on a united front, and Emma signed the post from herself, Demi Moore, and Bruce's daughters with Moore, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. She also included their two children, Mabel and Evelyn.
Following the diagnosis, Emma has seemingly tried to keep her head held high, sharing photos of herself and Bruce hiking in their "favorite habitat" and gushing over her husband. "One of the many reason I fell hard for Bruce was because he never takes anything too seriously," she wrote under a photo of the pair posing at the Met Gala as newlyweds. Now, she's taking a more serious tone on her health and everything she is trying to do to make herself a priority during such a tough time.
Emma Heming Willis talks mental health
Amid her husband, Bruce Willis', health issues, Emma Heming Willis is still taking care of herself, or at least she is trying to. The model took to her Instagram Story on June 6 to share a life update with fans and how she's trying to make herself a priority while balancing everything else. Emma shared a quote from herself that read, "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone you end up under-caring for yourself."
She then took the opportunity to elaborate a little bit further, writing, "When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins." The model continued, "I don't do this perfectly, but I really am trying, so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."
In a May 19 interview with The Bump, Emma had similar thoughts. "I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she shared, adding that it took a toll on her mental health. Emma shared that she was trying to put some of her "baseline needs" first, one of them being exercise. "It's a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall," she told the outlet. We love her authenticity and wish all members of the Willis family well!