Bruce Willis' Wife Opens Up About Changes She's Making In Her Life

There's no doubt that Emma Heming Willis has a lot on her plate. As fans know, the model shares two young children with actor Bruce Willis. On top of that, the model took to Instagram on March 30 to announce some surprising and life-changing news regarding her husband's health. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote, adding that the condition would cause the actor to have to step away from his beloved acting career.

She continued, thanking fans for the outpouring of support amid such a "challenging time." The family also put on a united front, and Emma signed the post from herself, Demi Moore, and Bruce's daughters with Moore, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. She also included their two children, Mabel and Evelyn.

Following the diagnosis, Emma has seemingly tried to keep her head held high, sharing photos of herself and Bruce hiking in their "favorite habitat" and gushing over her husband. "One of the many reason I fell hard for Bruce was because he never takes anything too seriously," she wrote under a photo of the pair posing at the Met Gala as newlyweds. Now, she's taking a more serious tone on her health and everything she is trying to do to make herself a priority during such a tough time.