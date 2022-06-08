Matthew McConaughey's Work At The White House Earns Rave Reviews From Fans

Actor Matthew McConaughey is not afraid to speak his mind. Although the native Texan did not end up running for governor of his home state — as he hinted he might — in 2022, that does not mean he will shy away when it comes to politics.

In light of the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, McConaughey has publicly come out in favor of gun control legislation pushed for by President Joe Biden, appearing at a White House press briefing to advocate for the issue on June 7. "We need responsible gun ownership," he declared, per HuffPost. "We need background checks. We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them."

Despite his strict religious upbringing in a solidly Republican part of the country, McConaughey's work should not be taken lightly. Not only does he have three young children, aged 13, 12, and 9, but he was born and raised in Uvalde himself; in fact, his mother, according to People, taught at a school only about a mile away from the site of the massacre. It is no surprise then, that McConaughey's work with the White House has already earned rave reviews from fans, who are not typically predisposed to seeing him discuss serious issues like this.