Kanye West's Collaborator Confirms What We Suspected About His Personal And Professional Life

Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to making headlines. While he's known for a lot in his professional life, the media also loves to talk about the rapper's personal life, which has been a rollercoaster at times. In February 2021, the star's wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from the rapper. According to Entertainment Tonight, she also asked for joint physical and legal couple of their four children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Kardashian discussed her struggles with Ye on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in June 2021, and she seemed to shed a little more light on why the couple decided to part ways. "I just honestly can't do this anymore," Kardashian told her sister, per Us Weekly. "Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years?" she asked. "Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job." She also added that Ye deserved someone who supports everything he does, noting that she wasn't that person.

Following the split, Ye struggled seeing Kardashian with her new man, Pete Davidson. The rapper took to Instagram several times to bash the "Saturday Night Live" star, even sharing a music video that captured a claymation of Ye burying Davidson. Ye later moved on with Chaney Jones, but there's been trouble in paradise recently, and insiders now confirm that Ye has been struggling.