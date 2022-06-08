Naya Rivera's Son Just Celebrated A Major Milestone

Naya Rivera would be very proud of her son's latest accomplishment. The late "Glee" star tragically passed away in July 2020 during a boating outing with her young son, Josey. As reported by CNN, Rivera was on a boat ride at Lake Piru with Josey, who was then 4 years old, when she disappeared after going into the water to swim. Her body was then found in the lake after a six-day search. Josey was Rivera's only child whom she shared with fellow actor and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Following Rivera's sad and untimely passing, Dorsey took to Instagram to express his deep grief and state his gratitude for having Josey in his life. "Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," Dorsey wrote. He also added that being around Josey "makes the bad a little less so because a part of [Rivera] will always be with us." Dorsey's latest social media update on Josey is in celebration of a positive milestone in his son's life.