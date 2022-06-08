Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Takes To Social Media After Trial Verdict

Todd and Julie Chrisley's reality careers are in jeopardy, and one member of the family who hasn't appeared on their show in years, Todd's oldest child, Lindsie Chrisley, isn't remaining silent in the wake of their guilty verdict.

According to ABC News, a federal jury in Atlanta found Todd and Julie guilty of a litany of charges, including tax evasion, wire fraud, and bank fraud. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were accused of committing the financial crimes to fund the lavish lifestyle that they flaunted on their USA Network reality series. Lindsie, whose mother is Todd's first wife, Teresa Terry, appeared on five seasons of the show and was often shown putting up with her dad's zany antics, like being presented with a globular cake to celebrate her breast augmentation surgery. Todd paid for the pricey procedure, per the Daily Mail.

Lindsie left "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2017, with Todd alleging to Entertainment Tonight that she had complained about not getting enough screen time. He also claimed that Lindsie was jealous of her half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, being more popular on social media. However, in a 2019 appearance on "Dr. Phil," Lindsie said that her departure was due to an unfilmed incident involving Julie. "I felt like the environment was volatile, and I didn't want to be around it," she said. However, Lindsie was forced to become part of her family's circus again when she testified in Todd and Julie's trial, and now she's seeking solace in her faith.