Sam Hunt And Hannah Lee Fowler Have Exciting Family News After Near Divorce

After five years of marriage, Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce from country singer Sam Hunt in February. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Fowler decided to end things with her husband after she discovered Hunt's cheating, citing that Hunt was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." In the documents, it was revealed Fowler was pregnant and due in May — news that was not made public until the filing. She also asked to be granted primary custody of the child as well as child support once she gave birth.

In March, Hunt co-hosted "Country Countdown USA" and announced that he and his estranged wife were expecting a baby girl. "I have a little girl on the way," he said. "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

Just a few months after filing, Fowler called off the divorce and asked for the case to be dismissed in May, according to People. A source told the outlet the couple is working on their marriage and trying their best to stay together. Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Hunt wants to prove himself to his wife after the reported infidelity. And while things have been a rollercoaster for the couple recently, they just shared some exciting family news with the world.