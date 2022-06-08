Caitlyn Jenner Lashes Out With Furious Claim After Her Mother's Interview Makes Waves

Caitlyn Jenner is known for many things in her life, including being an Olympic gold medalist. The star also found fame thanks to her marriage to Kris Jenner, appearing on the family's hit show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Of course, Caitlyn also made waves for coming out as trans in 2015 and landed her own spinoff, "I Am Cait." Following her divorce from Kris, the star was not asked to appear with the family in their new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," which earned them a ton of money. On March 10, the reality star tweeted that being a part of the family's previous reality show was "one of the highlights of my life," noting that she was "happy" her family would continue that on Hulu.

The reality star also penned a second tweet, saying that it was "unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show," but still maintained that she was happy for her kids. On June 6, Caitlyn's mother, Esther Jenner, weighed in on how she felt about her daughter being left out of the show. "I don't know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It's something we haven't even discussed," she told The Sun before slamming the reality show. "I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched," she added.

Esther did some damage control, stating that granddaughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner helped create the show, and she loves "them dearly." And there's one person who isn't a fan of Esther's interview — Caitlyn.