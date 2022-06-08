Caitlyn Jenner Lashes Out With Furious Claim After Her Mother's Interview Makes Waves
Caitlyn Jenner is known for many things in her life, including being an Olympic gold medalist. The star also found fame thanks to her marriage to Kris Jenner, appearing on the family's hit show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Of course, Caitlyn also made waves for coming out as trans in 2015 and landed her own spinoff, "I Am Cait." Following her divorce from Kris, the star was not asked to appear with the family in their new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," which earned them a ton of money. On March 10, the reality star tweeted that being a part of the family's previous reality show was "one of the highlights of my life," noting that she was "happy" her family would continue that on Hulu.
The reality star also penned a second tweet, saying that it was "unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show," but still maintained that she was happy for her kids. On June 6, Caitlyn's mother, Esther Jenner, weighed in on how she felt about her daughter being left out of the show. "I don't know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It's something we haven't even discussed," she told The Sun before slamming the reality show. "I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched," she added.
Esther did some damage control, stating that granddaughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner helped create the show, and she loves "them dearly." And there's one person who isn't a fan of Esther's interview — Caitlyn.
Caitlyn Jenner slams The Sun
Caitlyn Jenner isn't about to let anyone bad mouth her mother, Esther Jenner. Following Esther's interview with The Sun, the former Olympian took to Twitter to slam the people who she believes are taking advantage of the 96-year-old in a series of scathing tweets where she held nothing back. "Low life scumbag reporters at The Sun keep calling my senile 96-year-old mother for 'the latest gossip' on my family and actually go to print with that trash," she wrote to her 3.4 million followers. "You have to be kidding. It's elder abuse. Leave her alone! Stop calling her! Creeps!" She also stated that "everything" that Esther told them "is false."
But one tweet was not enough to convey Caitlyn's thoughts on the matter, and she continued lashing out in a second tweet. "Leave my elderly 96 year old mother alone. All you use her senile words for, are click bait against my family," she wrote. "You should be disgusted ... total low life opportunists!"
Many people agreed with Caitlyn and her harsh words against the media outlet, and they made sure to show support in the replies. "The world is truly evil!! File a restraining order against them," one social media user suggested. "That's disgusting.. I'm so sorry," another fan wrote.