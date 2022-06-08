Billie Eilish Calls Out The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial In Powerful New Song

Billie Eilish has no issues disclosing her political and personal beliefs. The musician is outspoken about animal rights, promoting a vegan lifestyle as a way to boycott abusive practices in the meat, dairy, fur, and other animal-products industries. Eilish stopped consuming all animal products when she was 12, she told British Vogue in May 2021. "Once you know that kind of thing, and you see it, it's really hard to go back ... I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it," she explained. For her advocacy, Eilish became the youngest recipient of PETA's Person of the Year award in 2021, WWD reported.

Eilish doesn't just talk the talk. She does indeed walk it, putting out products that are abuse-free. In September 2021, the "Bury a Friend" singer-songwriter announced her vegan Air Jordan shoe collection, which was also made with at least 20% recycled materials. "It was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion," she captioned an Instagram post.

Eilish also isn't one to shy away from politics. In May 2020, she used Instagram to protest the death of George Floyd, dedicating several posts to the issue. "I want things to be different," she captioned a follow-up post that included images supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, she is speaking up about the controversial defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard while promoting women's rights.