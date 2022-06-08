Billie Eilish Calls Out The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial In Powerful New Song
Billie Eilish has no issues disclosing her political and personal beliefs. The musician is outspoken about animal rights, promoting a vegan lifestyle as a way to boycott abusive practices in the meat, dairy, fur, and other animal-products industries. Eilish stopped consuming all animal products when she was 12, she told British Vogue in May 2021. "Once you know that kind of thing, and you see it, it's really hard to go back ... I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it," she explained. For her advocacy, Eilish became the youngest recipient of PETA's Person of the Year award in 2021, WWD reported.
Eilish doesn't just talk the talk. She does indeed walk it, putting out products that are abuse-free. In September 2021, the "Bury a Friend" singer-songwriter announced her vegan Air Jordan shoe collection, which was also made with at least 20% recycled materials. "It was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion," she captioned an Instagram post.
Eilish also isn't one to shy away from politics. In May 2020, she used Instagram to protest the death of George Floyd, dedicating several posts to the issue. "I want things to be different," she captioned a follow-up post that included images supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, she is speaking up about the controversial defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard while promoting women's rights.
Billie Eilish criticizes obsession with the Depp v. Heard trial
Billie Eilish is going beyond social media to express her opinions about current events. On June 7, the star debuted the song "TV" in Manchester during her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, People reported. In the new ballad, Eilish criticizes society's obsession with celebrity and TV culture. "The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they're overturning Roe v. Wade," the lyrics read, according to Genius. The timeline of the events suggests Eilish is referencing the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which was watched for a whopping 83.9 million hours on Law & Crime's YouTube channel between April 11 and June 1, according to Streams Charts.
While the proceedings were taking place in Virginia, Politico leaked a draft opinion on May 3 indicating the majority of the Supreme Court justices was leaning in favor of nullifying the landmark decision of 1973 that made abortion access legal across the U.S. By comparing the two events, Eilish seems to be denouncing that the public was more concerned with the outcome of a monetary dispute between two former spouses than with the striking down of women's fundamental rights.
This isn't the first time Eilish takes a bold political stance. In August 2020, Eilish performed "My Future" at the Democratic National Convention and gave a speech in which she slammed the then-president, Insider reported. She said in a video, "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about."