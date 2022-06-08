Savannah Guthrie Has An Unexpected Connection To The Johnny Depp Trial
Johnny Depp recently won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard after a long and public legal battle. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million, according to Vanity Fair, after she was found guilty of three counts of defamation. Depp celebrated in the U.K. with friends after the verdict, while Heard expressed her defeat in a statement online. The tumultuous legal battle has finally come to an end, but conversations revolving around the trial, on the other hand, have not come to a halt. In fact, even Depp made a TikTok account to express his gratitude after receiving so much support over the past few months.
In the caption of his first TikTok video that captured moments of fans and Depp performing, he said, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters ... We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together." The actor continued, "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you."
New information and interesting facts about the trial continue to surface as time goes on. Most recently, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie revealed the unexpected connection that she has to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard lawsuit.
Savannah Guthrie cleared the air before interviewing Johnny Depp's attorneys
Johnny Depp's attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, were about to begin an interview on the "Today" show after Depp's big legal win against Amber Heard when something unexpected happened. One of the show's anchors, Savannah Guthrie, decided to offer the show's audience a quick "disclosure" before beginning her interview. She explained that her husband, Michael Feldman, had done "consulting work" for Depp's lawyers during the trial, but that it was not connected to this particular interview (via Entertainment Tonight). Feldman is a public relations consultant as well as the founding partner and managing director of The Glover Park Group, a consulting firm. The connection was not brought up again during the segment.
The interview on "Today" focused on Depp's victory. Vasquez said (via USA Today), "The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence. Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time." She continued, "And I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened in this relationship." Speaking of the win, Chew explained, "It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders and I feel that finally after six years, he's gotten his life back."
Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, did an interview on the "Today" show prior to this one and claimed that the jury was "influenced" by "lopsided" perspectives on social media, leading to her client's loss (via NBC News).