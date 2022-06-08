Savannah Guthrie Has An Unexpected Connection To The Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp recently won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard after a long and public legal battle. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million, according to Vanity Fair, after she was found guilty of three counts of defamation. Depp celebrated in the U.K. with friends after the verdict, while Heard expressed her defeat in a statement online. The tumultuous legal battle has finally come to an end, but conversations revolving around the trial, on the other hand, have not come to a halt. In fact, even Depp made a TikTok account to express his gratitude after receiving so much support over the past few months.

In the caption of his first TikTok video that captured moments of fans and Depp performing, he said, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters ... We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together." The actor continued, "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you."

New information and interesting facts about the trial continue to surface as time goes on. Most recently, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie revealed the unexpected connection that she has to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard lawsuit.