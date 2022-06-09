Erika Jayne Has An Interesting Update About Her First Husband
Erika Jayne is known for her musical career, her role in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and also for the legal troubles that stem from her marriage to prominent Los Angeles lawyer Tom Girardi. In November 2020, fans of the housewife were shocked to learn Jayne and Girardi were divorcing after nearly 21 years, E! News reported. But the initial shock skyrocketed just a month later when Jayne became embroiled in a lawsuit involving Girardi's practice, the Los Angeles Times reported. Jayne was named in the civil action filed by the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia, who accused Girardi of embezzling upward of $2 million in settlement funds.
Jayne reportedly was unaware of Girardi's business dealings or financial troubles. "Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things," a source told Us Weekly in December 2020. "Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him." Girardi's legal woes and the former couple's scandals continued to mount, prompting Hulu to release a documentary titled "The Housewife and the Hustler" in June 2021, People noted.
But before Jayne moved to Los Angeles and became a public figure, she led a normal life in New York. On the opposite coast, Jayne was married to Thomas Zizzou, with whom she had a son, also named Tom, according to The U.S. Sun. The relationship may have been a lifetime ago, but she and Zizzou are closer than one might imagine.
Erika Jayne got closer to ex-husband and adult son amid woes
Erika Jayne doesn't often talk about her son, Thomas Zizzou Jr., or her ex-husband, Thomas Zizzou, but that doesn't mean she lacks a relationship with them. In fact, the trio has become closer amid the legal troubles involving her and Tom Girardi. "He's been very supportive, honestly, throughout the entire process," she told Bravo's "The Daily Dish" on June 7, referring to her ex-husband, to whom she was married between 1991 and 1996, according to The U.S. Sun.
Even though it has been more than 25 years since they divorced, Jayne's family kept in touch with Zizzou and his family. "My mom is close to him and his mother," she detailed. "People don't understand this, but we're actually pretty tight. They have been very supportive of me, and I'm very grateful." While her bond with her son, who was born in June 1992, has also always been strong, it has deepened in recent times. "I will say this: the silver lining to all of this s**t is that our relationship is stronger," Jayne said. "My son and I, we've really come together."
Jayne talks little about her son for the sake of his privacy. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she posted Tom in his police uniform on Instagram because she was proud of her "essencial worker son," she said on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show. "He didn't choose this life, I chose this life, and you try to protect them."