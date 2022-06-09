Erika Jayne Has An Interesting Update About Her First Husband

Erika Jayne is known for her musical career, her role in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and also for the legal troubles that stem from her marriage to prominent Los Angeles lawyer Tom Girardi. In November 2020, fans of the housewife were shocked to learn Jayne and Girardi were divorcing after nearly 21 years, E! News reported. But the initial shock skyrocketed just a month later when Jayne became embroiled in a lawsuit involving Girardi's practice, the Los Angeles Times reported. Jayne was named in the civil action filed by the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia, who accused Girardi of embezzling upward of $2 million in settlement funds.

Jayne reportedly was unaware of Girardi's business dealings or financial troubles. "Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things," a source told Us Weekly in December 2020. "Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him." Girardi's legal woes and the former couple's scandals continued to mount, prompting Hulu to release a documentary titled "The Housewife and the Hustler" in June 2021, People noted.

But before Jayne moved to Los Angeles and became a public figure, she led a normal life in New York. On the opposite coast, Jayne was married to Thomas Zizzou, with whom she had a son, also named Tom, according to The U.S. Sun. The relationship may have been a lifetime ago, but she and Zizzou are closer than one might imagine.