Kourtney Kardashain Is Not Happy With The Kardashians' Production Team

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are thrice-married after having their dream wedding in Portofino, Italy. Page Six revealed that after their quick Vegas wedding and an intimate legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, the couple pulled out all the stops for their extravagant European celebration. The nuptials were several days long, with family and friends joining in as the eldest Kardashian sister finally tied the knot.

However, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that Kravis' Italian wedding was only the pinnacle of their celebration of love for each other. She shared some of their joint bachelor and bachelorette party photos. In her caption, she noted that they had "Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach" and added a heart and a skull emoji. Their Goth-inspired theme was moody and evocative, with the first snap showing the couple wearing black outfits. Kardashian also wore crucifix necklaces and a small, sheer black veil. A video showed a table with an elaborate setup including red flowers, gold-plated angels, and candelabras. They even had a dark red heart-shaped "Kravis 4Ever" cake for the feast.

The newlyweds may have skipped the fanfare before their Vegas "I dos," but they certainly have made up for it in the months since then. And since Kardashian herself is floating after her romantic Italian wedding, she seemingly expects everyone around her to be happy for her too.