The Serious Step Wanda Sykes Is Considering In Response To The Oscars Slap

Like many others, the Oscars incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith left Wanda Sykes shaken. Rock appeared on stage to present an award at the 2022 show and cracked a few jokes about his peers. In one of his jokes, Rock compared Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to Demi Moore's character in "GI Jane," because of her bald head. Will didn't approve and he stormed the stage, slapping Rock as he told him to keep his wife's name out of his "f**king mouth." At first, some people thought it was staged, but it wasn't. Will later apologized for his actions, but the Academy still slapped him with a 10-year ban from the show.

During the show, Sykes served as host alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Many were excited about the all-female host lineup, but there's no doubt that the evening was soured after the surprising incident. According to Sykes, Rock apologized to her at an after-party. "As soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said was 'I am so sorry.' And I'm like, 'Why are you apologizing?'" she explained on "Ellen." "He was like, 'It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, y'all were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry this is now going to be about this' because that's who Chris is."

In the aftermath, Sykes is still talking about what went down on stage with her friend, and it doesn't seem like she will forget what happened anytime soon.