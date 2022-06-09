The Scary Reason Police Showed Up To Britney Spears' At-Home Wedding
Before Britney Spears and Sam Asghari could tie the knot on June 9, a frightening incident at Britney's home in Thousand Oaks threatened to ruin their big day.
For months, Britney has been busy planning her third wedding, which she and Asghari decided to have on her property, per ABC 7 Los Angeles. "Britney can't wait to get married and truly start her life," a source told Us Weekly in December 2021. "She is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions." Winning enough control over her life to have a wedding at all was a hard-fought battle for Britney, who had to convince a judge that she was ready to be released from her 13-year conservatorship. When she addressed the court virtually in June 2021, she stated, "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," per ET. But a clearly optimistic Asghari popped the question in September 2021, and his future bride's conservatorship was terminated two months later.
Throughout her legal ordeal, Britney used her Instagram account to call out some of the family members who she felt weren't on her side, including her father, Jamie Spears, who was her conservator, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. According to TMZ, Britney's parents and her sister weren't on her wedding guest list. Neither was her first husband, Jason Alexander, who decided to crash the event.
Alexander filmed an Instagram Live on Spears' property
According to TMZ, Britney Spears' first husband, her childhood friend Jason Alexander, showed up at her home while preparations for the wedding were underway. Spears and Alexander wed in Las Vegas in 2004, but their marriage was annulled less than three days later. "They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship," Alexander said on the "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" podcast in July 2021.
But Alexander couldn't get in contact with Spears after the annulment. She moved on with her life, married Kevin Federline, had two kids, got divorced, and got engaged again — then Alexander re-entered her life in dramatic fashion on her wedding day. In an Instagram Live video, a segment of which was shared on the Pop Crave Twitter page, Alexander filmed himself walking around her property. He even entered Spears' home and strolled right inside the tent where she and Asghari would say their marital vows.
"I'm here to crash the wedding, bro," Alexander said at one point. He also claimed that Spears had invited him to the event, but it became obvious that this wasn't the case when the police were called. TMZ shared photos of Alexander, who has been arrested multiple times, being held down on the ground. "I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Spears' attorney told the outlet. How upsetting!