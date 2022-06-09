The Scary Reason Police Showed Up To Britney Spears' At-Home Wedding

Before Britney Spears and Sam Asghari could tie the knot on June 9, a frightening incident at Britney's home in Thousand Oaks threatened to ruin their big day.

For months, Britney has been busy planning her third wedding, which she and Asghari decided to have on her property, per ABC 7 Los Angeles. "Britney can't wait to get married and truly start her life," a source told Us Weekly in December 2021. "She is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions." Winning enough control over her life to have a wedding at all was a hard-fought battle for Britney, who had to convince a judge that she was ready to be released from her 13-year conservatorship. When she addressed the court virtually in June 2021, she stated, "I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," per ET. But a clearly optimistic Asghari popped the question in September 2021, and his future bride's conservatorship was terminated two months later.

Throughout her legal ordeal, Britney used her Instagram account to call out some of the family members who she felt weren't on her side, including her father, Jamie Spears, who was her conservator, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. According to TMZ, Britney's parents and her sister weren't on her wedding guest list. Neither was her first husband, Jason Alexander, who decided to crash the event.