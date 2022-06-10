Why Valerie Bertinelli Isn't Worrying About Her Weight
Aside from being an actor, Valerie Bertinelli is known for being incredibly open and honest with her fans. The star has amassed a social media following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone and there are a lot of people who are interested in what she has to say. The "Hot in Cleveland" star regularly posts photo and video updates to keep fans in the loop, and she's been incredibly open about her struggles with weight. She also talked about her journey in her book "Enough Already," and how her struggles with weight started at a young age after she saw how her father treated her mother after she gained weight. "I learned at a very young age that when you gain weight, you're not lovable," she wrote, per People. "And what I'm learning is that your body is not what makes you lovable."
Bertinelli wrote that she seemed like a "bubbly upbeat all-American girl," but on the inside, she simply thought of herself as a "failure." According to the star, she used to lose weight in a very unhealthy way. "I was starving myself and doing twice a day workouts," she revealed. "I didn't take care of my head and my heart and I think it really starts with that."
Amid her split from her husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale, Bertinelli has a new outlook on her weight, and in true Bertinelli fashion, she's sharing it with fans.
Valerie Bertinelli is not weighing herself
During an appearance on TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli opened up about her divorce and her weight. A visibly emotional Bertinelli talked about her new views on her body image, and revealed that she hadn't stepped on a scale since she finished writing her book. She said that certain things need to be in place before she's ready to go down that path. "I'm looking at the monitor and trying not to judge myself too harshly right now because I know that I'm still holding onto this weight because it's protecting me because I'm going through a lot of challenges, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of crazy stuff going on in my life right now," she confessed.
Bertinelli believes that when she is able to get "healthier internally and emotionally," she believes her body will change. "I'm treating my body better. I'm drinking less alcohol, I'm eating less sugar, I'm putting more vegetables in my body, but my body is doing this for a reason ... because it needs protection," she added. Bertinelli empathized with others who are also going through things in their own lives and let them know that they are not alone.
Bertinelli also spoke about her weight in an April interview with People. The "One Day At A Time" star shared that since she stopped weighing herself, it has done wonders for her "mental and emotional health." Whatever works for you, sister!