Why Valerie Bertinelli Isn't Worrying About Her Weight

Aside from being an actor, Valerie Bertinelli is known for being incredibly open and honest with her fans. The star has amassed a social media following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone and there are a lot of people who are interested in what she has to say. The "Hot in Cleveland" star regularly posts photo and video updates to keep fans in the loop, and she's been incredibly open about her struggles with weight. She also talked about her journey in her book "Enough Already," and how her struggles with weight started at a young age after she saw how her father treated her mother after she gained weight. "I learned at a very young age that when you gain weight, you're not lovable," she wrote, per People. "And what I'm learning is that your body is not what makes you lovable."

Bertinelli wrote that she seemed like a "bubbly upbeat all-American girl," but on the inside, she simply thought of herself as a "failure." According to the star, she used to lose weight in a very unhealthy way. "I was starving myself and doing twice a day workouts," she revealed. "I didn't take care of my head and my heart and I think it really starts with that."

Amid her split from her husband of 10 years, Tom Vitale, Bertinelli has a new outlook on her weight, and in true Bertinelli fashion, she's sharing it with fans.