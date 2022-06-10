Tom Brady Has A Hilarious Ask For Elon Musk

Tom Brady has been spending a lot of time on Twitter lately. In addition to interacting with fans, he also shared snippets of his offseason training and updates about his apparel brand, Brady.

But on June 9, he made the mistake of challenging his fans to like a promotional tweet featuring Brady's newest boxer briefs and briefs. "40k likes and I'll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand," he quipped. And since he has millions of followers, it didn't take long until the tweet reached his goal number of likes. Knowing that his work is cut out for him, he tweeted Elon Musk again to ask for a new favor. "@elonmusk Hey man how's it going? Just checking back in here, how would one go about removing likes from a tweet."

But fans aren't having it and expect him to come through with his promise. The star QB is still in shape considering how hard he trains, even during the off-season. "In the off-season, I still do cardio six days per week 40 to 60 minutes per day, but I do more running than in-season." he told Bodybuilding. "In the off-season I also switch my weight lifting over to a routine more so orientated toward strength and my sessions are usually about 25% longer since my body isn't beat up from playing." You better start recreating those photos, Tom!